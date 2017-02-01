Live Scores

England ENG - Premier League Standings
FT
0
4
West Ham United
0 : 4
Manchester City
Gamecenter Match Report
FT
1
1
Stoke City
1 : 1
Everton
Gamecenter Match Report
FT
0
0
Manchester United
0 : 0
Hull City
Gamecenter Match Report
Italy ITA - Serie A Standings
FT
1
2
Pescara
1 : 2
Fiorentina
Gamecenter Match Report
Africa Cup of Nations Semi Finals
FT
4
5
Burkina Faso
4 : 5
Egypt
Club Friendlies
CAN
0
0
Dunav Ruse
0 : 0
FC Ufa
FT
1
0
Velez Sarsfield
1 : 0
Temperley
FT
2
1
FC Nordsjaelland
2 : 1
Vaalerenga
FT
0
1
Altach
0 : 1
Flora Tallinn
FT
1
1
Arsenal Tula
1 : 1
Maribor
FT
0
0
Ried
0 : 0
Cracovia Krakow
FT
3
1
IFK Gothenburg
3 : 1
Sandefjord
FT
1
1
Odd Ballklubb
1 : 1
Zenit St. Petersburg
Spain ESP - Copa del Rey
FT
1
2
Atletico Madrid
1 : 2
Barcelona
Gamecenter Match Report
Italy ITA - Coppa Italia
FT
2
1
Roma
2 : 1
Cesena
France FRA - Coupe de France
FT
1
0
Avranches
1 : 0
Fleury Merogis U.S
FT
1
0
Frejus Saint Raphael
1 : 0
Prix-les-Mezieres
FT
4
5
Chambly
4 : 5
Monaco
FT
3
1
Angers
3 : 1
Caen
FT
3
0
Auxerre
3 : 0
Saint Etienne
FT
2
0
CA Bastia
2 : 0
Nancy
FT
1
2
Les Herbiers
1 : 2
Guingamp
FT
0
4
Rennes
0 : 4
Paris Saint Germain
Scotland SCO - Premiership Standings
FT
4
1
Hearts
4 : 1
Rangers
FT
0
1
Partick Thistle
0 : 1
St.Johnstone
FT
1
0
Celtic
1 : 0
Aberdeen
England ENG - Championship Standings
FT
2
2
Newcastle United
2 : 2
Queens Park Rangers
FT
1
2
Blackburn Rovers
1 : 2
Leeds United
FT
0
2
Burton Albion
0 : 2
Fulham
Belgium BEL - Cup
FT
0
2
Eupen
0 : 2
Zulte-Waregem
Greece GRC - Super League Standings
FT
0
0
Iraklis
0 : 0
AOK Kerkyra
FT
0
2
Larisa
0 : 2
PAOK Thessaloniki FC

loading...